Decatur woman arrested for DUI, battery, other charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a woman they say beat her mother and drove drunk with kids in the vehicle.

Police say Amber Hill, 27, broke into her mother’s house in the 800 block of South Maffit Street Monday afternoon. The mother told police Hill pinned her against a door, grabbed her by the throat and hit her in the face before leaving. The mother believed Hill to be drunk.

Police spoke with a witness, who gave similar details about the fight, and that Hill appeared to be "extremely intoxicated." The witness also said Hill got into the driver's seat of a truck and drove off with her two children, who were inside the vehicle.

Officers say when the caught up with Hill, a DUI investigation showed signs of being impaired. Hill told police she didn’t physically fight with her mother.

Hill was taken into custody, and is facing preliminary charges of home invasion, domestic battery, endangering the life and health of a child, and DUI. She is being held on $30,000 bond, and is due back in court on May 9.