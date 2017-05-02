Our American Voice Summit held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 students and teachers from the across the state were in the Capitol City Tuesday for the 9th Annual Our American Voice Summit.

This years group included 16 out of the 23 participating Illinois schools. Summit attendees participated in a group discussion about the impact they can have on their communities as active citizens, shared their project experiences and finished the day with a tour of the Capitol and meeting with local legislators.

Our American Voice is nonprofit leadership program that connects students from fourth grade all the way to juniors in high school to the democratic process. It is a two part program, that helps to fill the gap in Civics education. The first part is a curriculum based education where students learn what it means to be a active citizen, and about the governmental process. The second part, takes students out of the classroom, giving them the opportunity to chose and develop an action plan around an issue that they would like to address in their community. This type of hands on work helps to gives students a unique opportunity.

"Too often in the world of social studies and civics it's learned material but then how does that impact anybody's life? Unless your given the opportunity to take the things that you have learned. And then learning about leadership and learning about developing confidence and speaking skills, and presenting to adults. Our action plan students present to their school boards, their principals, civic leaders in the community, businesses. Many students just blossom because they have never been given the opportunity to show that they can do that" said John Fontanetta, Director of Our American Voice.

Arcola Elementary, one of the participating schools created a lunchroom salad bar as their project.

For more information about Our American Voice program visit www.ouramericanvoice.org.