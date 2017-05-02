Home repair tax part of budget plan

Springfield, Ill. (WAND) – Hidden away on page 213 of a 500 page bill is a new service tax that could eventually place a surcharge on home repairs. The Home Builders Association of Illinois is moving to try and block that tax.

“If passed into law homeowners will now pay 6.25% on all repair work,” according to Bill Ward, Executive Vice President of HBAI. “Some homebuilders have added home remodeling and repair services just to keep the doors open, and this bad tax idea threatens their existence and to hit Illinoisans who need to fix their cabinets, gutters or sinks with a big tax bill. This tax is not a good solution for Illinois’ budget woes.”

The National Association of Homebuilders according to Ward indicates the tax could decrease home repair work in the state by $47.2 million. It would also cause the layoff of an estimated 521 workers statewide.

The home repair tax is part of the so-called “Grand Bargain” budget bill. The bill is loaded up with several service and sales taxes and has not seen any significant action since earlier this year.

Even if the grand bargain is not acted on Senate Democrats are signaling they will attempt to pass a balanced budget made up of cuts and tax increases before the end of the month.