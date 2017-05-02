Rain returns; Heavy rain possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Rain set to make a return as a low pressure system lifts out of the southern Plains Wednesday. Forecast models show rain arriving across southwestern Illinois by Wednesday morning and spreading northeast into the afternoon. The heaviest rains looks to fall Wednesday late evening into Thursday morning. The low will finally pull away from the central Illinois Thursday night into Friday early morning, with rain starting to tapper off by late Friday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for Macoupin, Montgomery and Fayette counties overnight. The Flash Flood Watch for the bulk of central Illinois goes into effect Wednesday afternoon.

Look for rainfall accumulations of 1" to 3" with locally heavier amounts, especially along and south of IL-16. Areas along and north of I-74 could see as much as .5" to 1". Rivers and streams still out of their banks and already saturated ground, this next round of rain will aggravate flooding. Make sure to stay tuned for forecast updates over the next couple of days.