"Unsocial Media"

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Social media affects every aspect of our lives and in this digital age, face to face communication is starting to fall to the wayside.

Millikin Communications Professor Nancy Curtin says, "before smart phones came along, years ago, I've been teaching for over 20 years I wasn't having to teach students how to engage in small talk and just starting up a conversation with someone."

The benefits of social media are endless, but the old fashioned way of communicating and forming connections still relies on face to face socializing.

Curtin adds, "" that's still going to be the fundamental component of good customer service and so I'm hoping and have faith that people still appreciate that face to face eye contact and how to relate to each other."