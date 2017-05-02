Dan Oakes new Board President

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- At Tuesday nights board meeting, several changes took place including the swearing in of the new board members and an election of new board officers.

Dan Oakes was named the new Board President for District 61. He has served as a member on the board consecutively since 1998.

He said, "I think it's something you do because you're drawn to it , I think we have a responsibility to the kids to provide them with an education and with a future and I am just glad to have six more people who feel the same way."

Along with Oakes, new board member Beth Nolan was elected as Vice President and current Board secretary, Melissa Bradford chosen to continue in her position.

Oakes replaces Sherri Perkins who will hold a position now, as board member.