The Attorney General's Office says investigating Jay Scott would be a conflict of interest

Decatur Ill. (WAND)- On September 13th, John Davis filed a petition with the attorney general to investigate Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.

"I thought there would be a quick disposition of the case, and I was very surprised that this motion was filed now, " says John Davis.

A judge ruled there was enough evident to warrant the investigation, and requested that the Illinois Attorney General’s office be the special prosecutor.

"I have a hard time understanding why it took so long to make such a determination of possible conflict of interest," added Davis.

On Monday, the Illinois Attorney General's office said they have a dozen open cases in Macon County and an investigation could cause a conflict of interest.

"In the legal sphere, it takes a while for things to be resolved, so you just have to patient and bear with it,” said Jay Scott.

The allegations again Jay Scott include that he allowed employees to engage in electioneering within county offices; used his county-owned smart-phone for political and personal uses; solicited an employee of the Macon County Sheriff's Office to support his campaign in community parades; and exhibited pornographic material to a female state's attorney employee and female crime victim on a computer owned by the county. Scott says the allegations are purely political.

"It's not anything novel it's not anything new. Like I said we are just willing to do whatever to get this behind us and hopefully soon it will be," added Scott.

"It's not gutter politics it's a legitimate concern of employees. Public officials are not above the law," added Davis when asked about Scott denying the claims.

Now, the motion filed by the Attorney General’s office will be voted on by a judge who will then it's up to appoint a prosecutor.

"A special prosecutor will be assigned to the case the judge has already made that finding. So, it's a matter of not if it's a matter of who, " says Davis.

Scott says he won’t let the investigation interfere with his job.

"The office is working very hard to keep Macon County safe and get justice for crime victims we're going to keep plugging away at that and this is not going to affect what we do up here," added Scott.

