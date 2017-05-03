The six hours that solidified Illinois' coaching staff

CHAMPAIGN -- Sure, there were some encounters over the course of each Illinois assistant's career (there's no such thing as a stranger in the coaching world) -- but by and large Brad Underwood's staff is a group of four men from four different backgrounds.



There's the New York-raised Orlando Antigua, who earned a national reputation as a recruiter at Kentucky, there's the Chicagoan Ronald "Chin" Coleman who has coached all over the country, and then there's St. Louis native Jamall Walker, whose connections to the Metro area and performance in John Groce's absence earned him a spot on Brad Underwood's bench.



Four men with very little career overlap. But six hours this past Monday transformed the four into a cohesive group.



Click the video above to hear from Underwood and Antigua, then tune in to WAND on Wednesday night for profiles on Antigua and Coleman both.