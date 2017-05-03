Mike Small to hit pro circuit alongside PGA legend Steve Stricker

Mike Small to hit pro circuit alongside PGA legend Steve StrickerPosted:
Decatur woman arrested for DUI, battery, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a woman they say beat her mother and drove drunk with kids in the vehicle.
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
Decatur man arrested for sexual assault, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman that had an active restraining order against him, according to the Decatur Police Department.
It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail. Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
Decatur woman kidnapped and beaten, police arrest 1
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and battery of a person.
Weather Radio Information
SUV, motorcyclist collide on 22nd Street
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A crash on Decatur's northeast side on Thursday sent one person to the hospital.
Report: Mother shook baby ‘harder than usual’
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Decatur police say allegedly shook her five-month-old child multiple times is facing battery charges.
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
A Michigan man and a Decatur man have been arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
Prime Sole suspects arrested after multi-state robbery spree
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are in custody after last week’s attempted armed robbery at Prime Sole in Effingham.
