Mike Small to hit pro circuit alongside PGA legend Steve Stricker

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the third straight year (and nine times total) while his team just took home its eighth league title in nine years. In other words: he's on fire.



Small will get a chance to see if that heat extends to his own game (after recent appearances included last year's Lincoln Land Charity Championship in Springfield) when he enters the field of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis. from June 23-25.



There he'll be competing alongside his friend, PGA superstar Steve Stricker, with whom Small took home the 1988 Big Ten championship.