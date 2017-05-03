Springfield council OKs Hunter Lake study

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield City Council approved a contract with an engineering firm to study and improve plans for a second water supply lake in Springfield.

The council unanimously approved the $71,440 contract with the local firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly during their meeting Tuesday night. Under that contract, the firm will review the proposed Hunter Lake project to determine how to reduce the runoff of nutrients like phosphorous into the proposed lake.

City documents report the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency had told the city its latest design for the lake project would "likely exceed the ambient water quality standard related to phosphorous." A redesign from the firm could include adding best management practices like grass filter strips and other methods of reducing runoff into the proposed lake.

City officials expect the firm's study to finish in December 2017.