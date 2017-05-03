City releasing details on Sweeney lawsuit

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce details on the ongoing lawsuit filed by former Decatur Police Chief Brad Sweeney.

It's not clear exactly what will be discussed at the 4:30 p.m. conference.

Sweeney was fired from the department on Feb. 4, 2016. Sweeney filed a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully terminated after he was fired by City Manager Tim Gleason.

The lawsuit was filed just a few weeks after Sweeney was fired the case was dismissed in June. In March oral arguments were heard on the case and a ruling was issued on March 24, ruling in favor of the city.