Mahomet Aquifer task force bill passes Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Senate has passed a bill that would create a task force to study the Mahomet Aquifer.

Under Senate Bill 611, a task force comprised of 26 people would be created to identify current and potential contamination threats to the Mahomet Aquifer, as well as actions that could be taken to ensure the aquifer's protection. Additionally, the task force would make legislative recommendations that would protect the aquifer, and develop a plan to maintain the groundwater's quality.

Members of the task force would not be compensated for their work, and would have to report their findings by July 1, 2018.

The legislation now moves to the Illinois House for consideration.