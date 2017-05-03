HSHS St. John's Hospital donating cardiac cath lab

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. John's Hospital is donating a cardiac catheterization lab to a city in central India.

Officials say the equipment is being given to Damoh, India. For the 100,000-to-200,000 people living in Damoh, and the several million people living near Damoh, the nearest cardiac center is a seven-hour drive away. The donation has the potential to improve the lives of thousands of people.

Doctors use a cardiac catheterization lab to examine the arteries and chambers of a person's heart. It provides doctors with a clearer picture of any abnormalities, and allows the treatment of severe blockages with the placement of stents.

This donation is made possible through a partnership with Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach and Central India Christian Mission. For more information about the Prairie Heart Institute, click here.