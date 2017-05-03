Local high school could receive grant during blood drive

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - You can help Warrensburg-Latham High School earn a grant while making a potentially lifesaving donation at a blood drive on May 17.

The blood drive will be held at 100 West Street in Warrensburg, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Donors at this event will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of the Central Illinois Community Blood Center. Additionally, CICBC officials say Warrensburg-Latham High School will receive a $250 grant if 20 people donate at this drive.

In order to donate, you must have a valid photo I.D., be at least 17 years old, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors who last gave before March 23, 2017 are eligible to donate blood at this drive.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to donate, call (217) 672-3531 or click here and use code 60831 to find the blood drive.