Sublime, Blues Traveler to play at State Fair

Officials say Sublime with Rome featuring Blues Traveler will play Tuesday, August 15th.

Sublime with Rome consists of members from the band Sublime. They are known for 1990 hits such as "What I Got".

Blues Traveler has been performing since 1987 and is known for “Run-Around” and “Hook.”

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or at the Grandstand box office.

