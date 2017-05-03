Volunteers needed for annual Dump and Run Sale

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The YMCA of the University of Illinois is looking for volunteers to help during the annual Dump and Run recycling sale this August.

Officials say volunteers will be needed to collect and sort items donated by community members. Collection days start May 8, and run through May 24, with help especially needed on May 12 and May 13. Additionally, volunteer drivers are needed to help pick up and drop off donations.

Officials also say individuals who volunteer for at least six hours will have the first opportunity to purchase collected items.

The following items can be dropped off at 1001 South Wright Street in Champaign:

- Furniture

- Dishes

- Glassware

- Pots and pans

- Small household appliances

- Computers

- Electronics

- Bicycles

- Office and school supplies

- Nearly-new clothing

- Books

- Toiletries

- Lawn and garden items

- Artwork

- Vinyl records and CDs

- Musical instruments

- Sporting equipment

Items that will not be accepted include televisions, paint, child car seats, stoves, washers, dryers, non-working electronics, sleeper sofas, mattresses, or large exercise equipment.

This year's Dump and Run Sale will be held on August 26 at the U of I Stock Pavilion. For more information about this event, or to sign up to volunteer, click here.