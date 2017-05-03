Attempted kidnapping reported at local laundromat

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Decatur, according to police.

Decatur police say a man tried to kidnap a 2-year-old girl from a laundromat on Monday.

Around 2:40 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of W. Eldorado Street for the report of an attempted kidnapping. The mother said her child was playing while she was busying drying clothes. A man approached the child and tried to get her to come with him.

The suspect was described as an older white male wearing a zip-up jacket. Anyone with information about the kidnapping is asked to contact Decatur police.