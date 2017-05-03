Email phishing scam affecting school districts, communities

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - If you've recently received an email stating that someone has shared a Google Docs document with you, you may want to think twice about opening it.

Several central Illinois school districts have reported being affected by an email phishing scam, which sends alleged invitations to see a document on Google Docs. However, instead of taking the victim to the official site, the email attempts to trick you into giving out the password to your account to a "malicious app." This app will then have access to your account, and will continue the scam by sending phishing emails to everyone in your address book.

The majority of these emails were sent at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Argenta-Oreana Technology Coordinator Tom Altig. Altig also notes that if you change your Google Docs password after opening this phishing email, the app will still have access to your account after the change.

To check to see if you're affected by this scam, and to remove the app from your account if you are, log in to your Google account, and view your list of connected apps by clicking this link. If you see a connected app titled "Google Docs," click it, then click remove.