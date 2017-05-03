Third man arrested in March 17 shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a man wanted for first-degree murder and armed robbery has been arrested.

Police say members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Antonio Ragsdale, 25, at a Springfield home just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. An arrest warrant was issued for Ragsdale on March 27, following the March 17 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the 2100 block of East Watch Street.

Springfield police say two other men, Moises Trujillo and Caston Rosa, were arrested for first-degree murder and armed robbery on March 27, in connection with this death.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this death, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.