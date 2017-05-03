Nophonobia! Do you suffer from it?

DECATUR, Ill -(WAND) - Nophonobia or the fear of losing or misplacing a smart phone is a phenomenon on the rise.

The term was coined in 2012 as researchers began to see more people dependent on their smart phone for everyday needs from social needs, to banking, web surfing, music, and more. Dr. Karen Reinke who is an Associate professor of Psychology at University of Illinois at Springfield researches brain interaction with technology. She says smart phones are impacting our memory skills not along our attention.

Dr. Reinke says, "where as we are not practicing our memory because we just look it up in our phone, and so we may be impairing our memory abilities. Leaving your phone at home is like leaving an important part of your brain at home."

One freshman student we talked with says, "if my phone dies, I die." Another said if she loses her phone only for a brief time she panics. Still another student says he depends on his phone as an alarm clock, and also as organizer for class homework, not to mention staying in touch with friends through social media.

Feelings of anxiety and fear can create a phobia for users so dependent on the device. Nophonobia or Nomophobia symptoms include: Panic or anxiety when separated from the phone; Having multiple phones; Compulsive checking of the phone for messages or battery life; Using the phone in inappropriate places; When phone use becomes an issue in relationships, work or school.

Many people admit to being a Nomophobe. A questionnaire developed by researchers at Iowa State University can help people see if they are one.

Caglar Yildirim, who is an ISU doctoral student who helped develop the questionnaire, says they are things to do to treat your phobia. Among them he says is creating no smart phone zones such as at the dinner table; Turning off WI FI so as not to hear the bings from alerts or notifications; Or even downloading apps that track how much you use your smart phone. Being mindful or your use or overuse is an important step he says.

Dr. Reinke says sometimes its good to be anxious so you don't lose things like an expensive smart phone, but its a real disorder and a phobia when its impeding your everyday life.