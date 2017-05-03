Former police chief & city enter employment separation agreement

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and former police chief Brad Sweeney have entered into an employment separation agreement.

The City of Decatur announced today the status of Brad Sweeney's employment with the city is changed from terminated to retired.

Under the city police, retired officers receive payment for earned six time. Under retirement, Sweeney acquired approximately $60,000. However, Sweeney will pay $30,000 of the money back to the city for legal costs surrounding his lawsuit against the city.

As WAND News first reported, the City of Decatur announced the firing of Brad Sweeney on February 4th, 2016.

Sweeney filed a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully terminated after he was fired by City Manager Tim Gleason. The case was dismissed in June. In March oral arguments were heard on the case and a ruling was issued on March 24, ruling in favor of the city.