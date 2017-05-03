Illinois Senate takes on veteran suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It's a staggering statistic, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the United States.

New legislation making it's way through the Illinois General Assembly aims at tackling that number.

"There have been numerous studies done about how many veterans we lose a day to suicide, as Senator Cullerton said, losing one veteran to suicide a day is one too many. That's unacceptable. If there is anything that we can do as lawmakers in the state of Illinois. This is not a partisan issue, this is something that we all agree on." said Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Murphysboro, a co-sponsor of the legislation and a veteran.

House Bill 2647, is a collection of comprehensive recommendations that work to ensure veterans have better access to services, treatment for mental trauma and depression as well as better access to employment opportunities.

"This legislation is common sense solutions to help remove barriers between veterans and the resources they qualify for." said Senator Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, a sponsor of the legislation and a veteran.

Many veterans struggle with PTSD, and lawmakers hope that by making mental health treatments more accessible to veterans, they can make coping easier.

"No matter how tough you are, no matter how strong you are, no matter what type of bad man you think you are. This stuff will creep up on you." said Senator Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park, a co-sponsor of the bill and a veteran.

"It is very complex, there is no easy solution to it,and one of the things that make it such a challenge is there is stigma in the veteran community that it is a a sign of weakness to seek help. This bill asks that the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs actually does some messaging to try and address that." said Senator Schimpf.

This bill passed the House in April, and just passed a Senate committee on Tuesday, It is now awaiting a vote on the Senate floor.