Heavy rain expected Tonight into Thursday

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND)- Rain has arrived in central Illinois this evening and will be the main stay through early Friday morning. Challenges revolve around how far north the heavier rains will spread. The track of the low is the key to the forecast. The low looks to track across southern Illinois setting up the heaviest rain axis between IL-16 and along and just south of I-70. The heaviest rains look to fall late tonight into Thursday morning. Rain will remain likely through Thursday night before it tapers off from northwest to southeast. A few showers could linger into Friday morning for areas along and east of I-57.

Rainfall totals will range from 3” to 4”, with locally heavier amounts from IL-16 to just south of I-70. Rainfall of 2” to 3” possible from a Beardstown to south of Lincoln to south of Clinton to Rantoul to Hoopeston line. Lighter amounts of rain expected 1” to 1.5” north of I-74 in McLean, Ford and Iroquois counties.

Flash Flood Watch in effect now through Friday morning for most of the area. Be alert for flooded roadways and watch for rising rivers and streams.