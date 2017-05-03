From fired to retired, Sweeney's case settled

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- On Wednesday night, a long drawn out litigation controversy ended between the former Police Chief of Decatur Brad Sweeney and the City of Decatur.

After being fired in February of 2016, Sweeney has since been in and out of courtrooms with his "wrongful termination" suit against the city. Since, he has lost three times in court. Wednesday, city officials and the city of Decatur's attorney Ed Flynn held a news conference stating the terms agreed to finally settle the case.

Sweeney's status has been changed from terminated to retired. With that retirement the city is obligated to pay accumulated sick pay which in Sweeney's case meant $60,000 however, $30,000 of that will go back to the city for legal fees it's incurred during the lawsuit.

According to Flynn, he said, "Mr. Sweeney would like to thank City Manager Tim Gleason, Mayor Moore Wolfe and the City Council for allowing him to retire."