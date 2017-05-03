Decatur Business Expo 2017 kicks off with morning breakfast

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Thursday May 4th beginning at 7:00 a.m. the Civic Center will be home to this year's Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo.

More than 90 businesses will be present at the event and more than half are owned by local owners.

President of Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Mirinda Rothrock said, "after the state of the city breakfast we are going to cut the ribbon, declare the expo open, and then at 11:30 to 1:30 we're going to have the taste of Decatur, where by showcasing all of the diversity and the great restaurants that Decatur is so blessed to have."

The event is free to the public.