Transactions: Le Roy's Chastain, ISU's Clayton to transfer

Two area stars announced they will be transferring today: former Le Roy star Matt Chastain (Loyola) and Illinois State junior guard DJ Clayton.



Chastain redshirted this past year after injuring his knee three games into the season for the Ramblers. He led Le Roy to its first-ever state title in 2015-16. The 6-foot-6 wing has not yet announced where he will be transferring.



Clayton's departure from Illinois State comes after being named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Bench team after averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 guard from Oakland, Calif. transferred to Illinois State after playing at the junior college level and for Western Kentucky. He also has not announced his next destination.