Illini secret weapon Chin Coleman's hidden power

Assistant coach Ron "Chin" Coleman might be a new name to Illini fans, but he has a major following in the Chicago area dating back to his days starring for the South Shores basketball squad. He's a proven recruiter and assistant coach who has logged time at UIC, Bradley, Nebraska and Colorado State -- plus coaching future NBA stars like Jabari Parker and Jahlil Okafor while with the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program.



He's been all over the country and he's gotten results. So how does "Coach Chin" do it? For a look at what makes the Chicago native special, click the video above. In short: a rare bluntness that earns the respect of recruits.