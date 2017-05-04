100 Year-Old Barber Shop Remodeled into Wine Bar in Amish Country

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Where else in the world can you sip on a glass of wine, and hear the clip clop of an Amish horse and buggy passing by? An Illinois family has taken a century-old barber shop and transformed it into a contemporary wine bar. They didn't do it just anywhere.

"The Amish Country creates a lot of tourism and the Arthur Economic Committee is very active in pursuing tourism, so that helps us to enhance what we can bring to the city of Arthur,” Marty Schroeder said.

At Wine on Vine, you can choose from more than 50 wines, from all over Illinois. There are more than 120 wineries, wine producers and grape growers in the state. So, what sets Illinois wine apart from the rest?

"I think Illinois wines and grapes are probably sweeter wine that tend to have in Illinois. And that seems to be our best seller is our sweet wines,” Schroeder said.

Marty Schroeder’s family took over the building in 2015.

"My wife, Tammy, my oldest daughter and her husband, Jeremy Hale, his grandfather owned this building as a barber shop for over 100 years,” Schroeder said.

It was time to breathe new life into the space, so they decided to flip what was once Hale’s Barber Shop, into a modern-day wine bar.

"It was a long process. We gutted the entire building, new electric, new heat, new water, drywall and refurbished built-in units, with our bar and wine storage,” Schroeder said.

During the remodeling process, they made sure to keep some of it’s timeless, original features.

"We did keep some of the elements. Behind you is one of the original mirrors that was in the barber shop, as well as our back bar and the marble top was the original from the barbershop where he kept his ointments, combs, brushes and scissors, things of that nature,” Schroeder said.

Now, it's all about the wine and keeping customers coming back for more.

"About every six months we introduce two or three new wineries and bottles of wine, so the customers can experience new wines,” Schroeder said.

The next time you visit and walk past the original barber shop pole, you can’t help but to be taken back to yesteryear.