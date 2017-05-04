100 Year-Old Barber Shop Remodeled into Wine Bar in Amish CountryPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Attempted kidnapping reported at local laundromat
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Decatur, according to police.
-
Woman hit by stray bullet during Cardinals game
St. Louis police are investigating after a woman attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis was struck by a stray bullet.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Decatur woman arrested for DUI, battery, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a woman they say beat her mother and drove drunk with kids in the vehicle.
-
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
-
Email phishing scam affecting school districts, communities
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - If you've recently received an email stating that someone has shared a Google Docs document with you, you may want to think twice about opening it.
-
From fired to retired, Sweeney's case settled
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- On Wednesday night, a long drawn out litigation controversy ended between the former Police Chief of Decatur Brad Sweeney and the City of Decatur.
-
Former police chief & city enter employment separation agreement
The City of Decatur and former police chief Brad Sweeney have entered into an employment separation agreement.
-
100 Year-Old Barber Shop Remodeled into Wine Bar in Amish Country
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Where else in the world can you sip on a glass of wine, and hear the clip clop of an Amish horse and buggy passing by? An Illinois family has taken a century-old barber shop and transformed it into a contemporary wine bar.
-
It didn't take long for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff to make a big splash on the recruiting trail. Mr. Basketball Mark Smith committed to the Illini on Wednesday. The Edwardsville senior picked Illinois over some heavy hitters in Michigan State, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Attempted kidnapping reported at local laundromat
-
Illini chat: Mark Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon
-
Evening Forecast
-
Third man arrested in March 17 shooting death
-
-
More rain in the forecast adds to woes in flooded Midwest
Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels
-
-
Former police chief & city enter employment separation agreement
-
Clawbacks: Hidden costs Of copay
-
Illinois Senate takes on veteran suicide
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.