Local organization sending supplies to Missouri flooding victims

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A local organization is teaming up to send flood relief supplies to communities in Missouri who have been hit by record flooding.

Midwest Mission Distribution Center delivered 1008 cleaning bucket kits to Manchester Missouri and 2,016 buckets through Convoy of Hope to Springfield Missouri.

"You can't imagine the hope it brings to you when you receive a cleaning bucket when it is your house that has been affected by flooding," said Lloyd Peterson, Midwest Mission Board Member. "The fact that someone took the time to put these items together ahead of time to have ready so they could respond quickly to disasters was just remarkable to me and what moved me to find out about this organization and become involved."

Each bucket costs $65. The organization makes and disburses thousands of educational, healthcare and disaster relief supplies and equipment annually. Over the last three years they’ve distributed 5 million pounds of supplies locally, nationally and internationally.

To donate, click here.