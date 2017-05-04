Police seeking information in recent armed robbery

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are asking the public for help solving a recent armed robbery. 

Crime Stoppers needs information on the armed robbery that occurred at "Just Left Inn" on South 15th Street in Springfield on May 1.  They believe at least one other person knows who committed this armed robbery to the bar. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps