Suspect opens fire on juvenile for 'no apparent reason'

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police and the Champaign County Sheriff's office are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

Police were called to the intersection of Smith Road and County Squire Road in Urbana around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers located the victim at a home in the 500 block of Dodson Drive.

The 17-year-old victim told police he was walking near the intersection when a vehicle pulled up near him and got out. The subject approached the victim and began firing at him for what he said was for no apparent reason. He was able to flee the scene on foot.

According to the victim the subject took off westbound on Country Squire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released. However, the juvenile victim was wanted on an unrelated warrant and was arrested and taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police were unable to obtain a consistent vehicle description from the available witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.