Decatur mayor gives State of the City address

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe touched on growth, business and a well-handled situation after a police shooting during her State of the City address Thursday.

Moore-Wolfe was sworn in just this week as Decatur’s first female mayor.

During her speech, she touted jobs coming to Caterpillar, a positive outlook from ADM and the addition of a couple hotels as reasons for economic optimism.

She also brought up a shooting last year, in which a Decatur Police Officer shot a man, who ultimately survived. Moore-Wolfe praised the people who kept the peace.

"That doesn't happen everywhere. It did in our community thanks to the effort of Alert, Dr. Norman, Courtney Carson, our police force, our sheriff's department. We are on community, and we are held up as a model for other cities to help keep violence from happening."