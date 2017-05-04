WAND-TV (DMA#85) is seeking a Chief Engineer to lead our Engineering Department and keep our technical facilities optimally running. This is a management position that will oversee a vital part of our operations and staff.



Duties include supervising a staff of engineers, Master Control Operators and our IT department. Candidates must be able to juggle several daily and long-term projects simultaneously and effectively coordinate their department to get the jobs done. This position will also be the spearhead for a major FCC repack project during these next few years, so they must be able to hit the ground running.



Qualified candidates should have 5+ years as a Chief, Assistant Chief, or lead engineer at a broadcast station. Extensive knowledge about FCC requirements for broadcast stations is a major plus. Candidates should be able to effectively communicate and manage their staff and work with management at a station and a corporate level. We are looking for candidates with not only the technical knowledge, but also strong leadership skills. They must have the ability to foresee and prevent future issues and keep calm when solving a crisis.

WAND-TV offers competitively priced health and life insurance, a matching 401(k) plan up to 6%, and vacation and sick time benefits. Salary will be commiserate with experience. WAND-TV is a great place to establish a long-lasting career. Decatur has a low cost of living, recently ranked the 3rd most affordable city in the country, and has good schools and a decreasing crime rate.

Interested candidates should email a resume to Chris Yeagle, Assistant to the Station President, at chris.yeagle@wandtv.com.

WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls please.