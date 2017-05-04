Caution urged when driving on flooded roads

Decatur – Another spring day. Another day of rain. Central Illinois has been saturated by days of rain sending streams out of their banks and across roadways.

Several roads in central Illinois were closed in Macon, Shelby and Coles County. Although some motorists attempted to try and drive through the water. It was a mistake for one driver near Bethany who quickly found his vehicle stranded.

Law enforcement on Thursday was warning people not to attempt to drive through standing water warning their cars could be washed away into deeper water.