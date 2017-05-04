Right to Know Act passes the Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Right to Know Act that has been causing a lot of talk throughout the state and country has passed the Illinois Senate.

The bill would require online companies to disclose to consumers what data has been shared to third party companies online. Companies would only be required to provide the information if a consumer asks.

Many against the measure say it will discourage tech companies from coming to the state.

"Anyone who operates in technology is opposed to this bill, and to me it sounds like the message we are sending is not come to Illinois, grow your businesses here, we have opportunities, we want you. Instead, we are yet again saying, you're bad, we don't want you here, we want to make it more difficult for you and we are going to go after you. I think it sends the wrong message People are watching across the country on what happens on this bill and I think it sends the wrong message. I would encourage you to continue to try and work on this issue in a way that is less harmful and less disruptive to the industry." said Senator Chris Nybo, R-Lombard.

Supporters of the bill say this is about protecting consumers rights and their information.

"This isn't going to stifle technology and innovation, or entrepreneurship. These were the same arguments that were used in California, when California passed a similar law. And California is in a better position now than they were in the tech industry. I will just tell you this, if you care about your consumers, you care about your neighbors and you care about all that sensitive information that is shared across the board, you better vote yes. Because if you vote no, you are saying to heck with you back home. Let everyone know your information." said Senator Michael Hastings, D-Tinley Park.

This bill drew fierce opposition from technology companies but in the end it passed the Senate with a vote of 31-21.

The bill will now move to the House where a similar version has yet to be called for a full vote.