Measure aimed at helping exonerees passes Illinois Senate committee

SPRINGFIELD- Ill. (WAND)- A bill that would help those wrongfully convicted in the state passed an Illinois Senate committee Thursday morning.

The bill would provide a continuing appropriation to be used for payments ordered by the Circuit Court of Claims for time unjustly served in Illinois prisons.

"This is the first step, and we are ready to continue the fight through the legislature and get these men and women compensated." said Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, a staff attorney for the UIS Illinois Innocence Project.

Currently, exonerated people may have to wait years for payments from the state, causing many of them to take out loans with interest rates as high as 60 percent.

James Kluppelberg, who spent 25 years in an Illinois prison for a crime he did not commit, testified in front of the Senate committee about the need for this bill.

"The hardship that is involved in this can't be put into words, to live it, to experience it. It is sometimes very hard to articulate." he said. "You can only survive each day and knowing you are innocent, still have to trust and believe in the system. That they will eventually get it right, that's what kept me going"

For many wrongfully convicted, they leave prison years later with less than they went in with.

"I had 14 dollars and I believe 70-some cents in my prison account at the time. They handed that to me and they opened the door and said leave. After 25 years, I had nothing left. Everything I owned I had in my cell the day they released me." Kluppelberg said.

This measure is just the first step in helping those who were done wrong by the state.

"There is a long way to go to figure how we need to support these individuals.Now the issue has become how to we help these innocent men and women who still are suffering because of their imprisonment. How do we help them reenter and reintegrate into society." said Myerscough-Mueller.

The measure won support from all members of the committee, it will now move to the Senate floor for a full vote.