Villa Grove under emergency curfew

Villa Grove, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Villa Grove is asking residents to stay indoors overnight due to flooding conditions.

Mayor Terry Harbin has issued an emergency curfew for the city for Thursday night into Monday morning. The curfew starts at 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Only residents going to or from work or for emergency situations will be allowed access to and from the city.

Residents are asked to not walk or drive through any roadway covered by water regardless of curfew time. Local ordinances are already in effect which could result in $100 minimum fines for people entering flood waters.

