Millikin set to host CCIW softball tournament this weekend

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO HEAR FROM THE BIG BLUE AS THEY PREPARE FOR THE CCIW SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT.

DECATUR -- The road to the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament goes through Millikin this weekend.

The Big Blue are set to host the CCIW tournament Friday and Saturday after winning their first conference regular season title since 2011.

Millikin will look to keep its home hot streak going. The Big Blue are a perfect 14-0 at the brand new Workman Family Softball Field.

The tournament kicks off Friday at noon with Illinois Wesleyan and Carthage in game one. Millikin faces North Central in game two at 2 pm. The double elimination tournament features four games on Friday. The championship game is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.