Amir Brummett commits to NIU; Armon next?

DECATUR -- MacArthur's super twins Armon and Amir Brummett still have a year left to terrorize the Central State Eight Conference in football and basketball both, but their recruitment is heating up.



Quarterback Amir Brummett announced Thursday evening that he is committing to Northern Illinois. The Huskies recruited him as a wide receiver, although they have shown a willingness in his recruitment process to let him try quarterback potentially.



Armon has indicated that he and his brother are a package deal and will be attending the same school. Does that mean a Huskie commitment is forthcoming from him? Northern Illinois is recruiting Armon as a defensive back, even though his preferred position is receiver.



The juniors just received their fourth scholarship offer (from Eastern Illinois) and also carry offers from Southern Illinois and Illinois State. That means it's decision time for Armon now: wait for more offers to come in? Commit to one of the four they hold now? Will he wait for basketball offers to come in?



In the video above, WAND's Gordon Voit speaks with Armon Brummett prior to Amir's commitment.