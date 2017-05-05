River forecasts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Flooding continues across central Illinois Thursday night as rivers continue to spill over their banks. Here are the latest river forecast:

The Kaskaskia River at Vandalia will crest on Saturday at a near record level. 

Locations along the Illinois River should see the river crest Sunday into Monday.

 

Locations along the Sangamon can expect the river to crest Saturday into Sunday.

 

You can find the latest river forecasts by clicking here. 

