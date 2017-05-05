River forecasts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Flooding continues across central Illinois Thursday night as rivers continue to spill over their banks. Here are the latest river forecast:

The Kaskaskia River at Vandalia will crest on Saturday at a near record level.

Locations along the Illinois River should see the river crest Sunday into Monday.

Locations along the Sangamon can expect the river to crest Saturday into Sunday.

