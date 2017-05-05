River forecasts

River forecastsPosted:
Decatur City Council amends noise ordinance
DECATUR - During a scheduled meeting on Monday, the Decatur City Council voted to amend the city's noise ordinance.
Two Men Arrested for Indecent Solicitation in Decatur
A Michigan man and a Decatur man have been arrested in separate indecent solicitation cases Wednesday.
Clawbacks: Hidden Costs Of Copay
Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – When you use insurance to pay for a drug prescription there is a good chance you use a copay to pay part of the cost. But what you may not know there is often an unseen middleman increasing costs for you and your pharmacist.
2 arrested for sending marijuana through mail
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men have been arrested for trafficking marijuana across state lines, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Decatur mayor, council members sworn in this week
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Four city officials were sworn into office during a Decatur City Council meeting Monday evening.
Decatur woman arrested for DUI, battery, other charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a woman they say beat her mother and drove drunk with kids in the vehicle.
Attempted kidnapping reported at local laundromat
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Decatur, according to police.
100 Year-Old Barber Shop Remodeled into Wine Bar in Amish Country
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Where else in the world can you sip on a glass of wine, and hear the clip clop of an Amish horse and buggy passing by? An Illinois family has taken a century-old barber shop and transformed it into a contemporary wine bar.
DECATUR -- MacArthur's super twins Armon and Amir Brummett still have a year left to terrorize the Central State Eight Conference in football and basketball both, but their recruitment is heating up. Quarterback Amir Brummett announced Thursday evening that he is committing to Northern Illinois. The Huskies recruited him as a wide receiver, although they have shown a willingness in his recruitment process to let him try quarterback potentially. Armon has indicated that he and his br...
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.