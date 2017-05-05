Staying dry and alive

Staying dry and alivePosted:
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempted kidnapping is under investigation in Decatur, according to police.
DECATUR -- MacArthur's super twins Armon and Amir Brummett still have a year left to terrorize the Central State Eight Conference in football and basketball both, but their recruitment is heating up. Quarterback Amir Brummett announced Thursday evening that he is committing to Northern Illinois. The Huskies recruited him as a wide receiver, although they have shown a willingness in his recruitment process to let him try quarterback potentially. Armon has indicated that he and his br...
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana police and the Champaign County Sheriff's office are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured.
River forecasts
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - Flooding continues across central Illinois Thursday night as rivers continue to spill over their banks. Here are the latest river forecasts: The Kaskaskia River at Vandalia will crest on Saturday at a near record level. Locations along the Illinois River should see the river crest Sunday into Monday. Locations along the Sangamon can expect the river to crest Saturday into Sunday.
The City of Villa Grove is asking residents to stay indoors overnight.
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Where else in the world can you sip on a glass of wine, and hear the clip clop of an Amish horse and buggy passing by? An Illinois family has taken a century-old barber shop and transformed it into a contemporary wine bar.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Right to Know Act that has been causing a lot of talk throughout the state and country has passed the Illinois Senate.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a woman they say beat her mother and drove drunk with kids in the vehicle.
WAND Interactive Radar
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolf touched on growth, business and a well-handled situation after a police shooting during her State of the City address Thursday.
WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
agribusiness report
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.