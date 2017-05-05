Staying dry and alive

DECATUR- Massive rain amounts fell consistently over a week's span, causing hazardous road conditions as well as a mess in some homeowners basements.

This issue is not only a nuisance but according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office its also a deadly combination.

Lt. Jamie Belcher said, "it can electrify the water anytime we've seen this in Decatur before a few years ago with a kid that was swimming at a swimming pool he dove in, there was a short in the electrical system he ultimately got shocked and killed swimming in the pool, that can happen in your basement as well.'

Lt. Belcher's best advice is to turn off your electricity before going and checking on the water damage in your basement.