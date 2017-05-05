Art students honor professor's loss

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) The students in Lyle Salmi’s painting studio classes work closely together. Since they paint just a few feet apart, that’s not surprising.

“The students definitely form a community,” Lyle said.

At the beginning of spring semester, the students planned a group project: each would paint his or her own portrait of Salmi, then present it to him at the semester’s end.

In February, though, their plans changed. Lyle’s brother Loren Salmi died.

“Ultimately, he died of massive heart failure, which was somewhat unexpected,” Lyle said.

Not long before Loren’s death, Lyle had snapped a photo of him. The photo gave fresh inspiration to Lyle’s students.

“We ended up with this idea where everyone has a piece of it,” said student Michael Holnberg.

Each student would interpret a portion of the photo in paint. The students would eventually assemble the individual segments into one complete portrait of Loren.

The students kept the project secret from Lyle until last week, when they revealed the finished piece.

“We knew it was an emotional piece and that it would mean a lot to him, but it was really cool to see his reaction,” said student Sydney Doherty.

“I think what was I was most touched by was that they thought enough about the situation I was in losing a close relative, my brother Loren, and decided to do something about it to honor his life and to, in some ways, show their respect for me,” Lyle said.

The painting is on display in the gallery at Kirkland Fine Arts Center.