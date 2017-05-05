Springfield Gander Mountain to remain open

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Good news for Gander Mountain fans in Springfield - the store will stay open.

New CEO Marcus Lemonis, tweeted out the news on Friday morning.

On Monday, Camping World announced they won a bid for $38 million to acquire the assets of Gander Mountain. Lemonis said he will close at least half of the Gander Mountain existing stores. Gander Mountain filed for bankruptcy in March.

It’s not clear what other stores will stay open or close, Lemonis told Twitter fans he would try and keep people updated as soon as he knows more.