Winning lotto ticket sold in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A winning lotto ticket was sold at a Springfield gas station and is still unclaimed.

The $4.75 million winning ticket was sold Thursday at a Shell Station located at 3300 E. Clear Lake Avenue. The Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers - 12-18-29-30-31-52.

The lottery is urging the ticket winner to immediately sign the ticket and visit one of the Lottery's Prize Centers.

Winners have one year to claim their prize.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $47,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.