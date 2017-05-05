Asbestos discovered in school auditorium

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) – Building and grounds workers for the Decatur school district will begin efforts Monday to repair a portion of an auditorium stage area at Johns Hill Magnet School where asbestos was found.

The district says plaster dislodged from the wall above a suspended ceiling over the stage. A small number of ceiling tiles were damaged by the plaster. After investigating it was determined the tiles had asbestos.

The school district sealed off the entire auditorium following Illinois Department of Public Health Guidelines. There was not any health threat to students, faculty or staff.

The District’s environmental consultant was on site and verified through the collection of air samples, the air quality in the building is clear and free of any airborne asbestos.

The district hopes to have the Johns Hill auditorium ready for year-end school events.