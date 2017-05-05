Woman fights off attempted robbers in Walmart parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- It was in the middle of the afternoon in a busy Walmart parking lot when the unthinkable happened.

Jenny Qualls was at the Walmart on Dirksen Drive, Thursday evening around 5 pm, when while putting away her groceries in her car, a woman attempted to rob her.

"I was reaching for my second bag and a young girl came running up to the cart and initially I though she needed help, but she took my purse and took off running." explained Jenny Qualls.

But, Jenny wasn't going to let this woman get away with her things, she went after her into her getaway truck.

"We struggled over my purse and the truck was speeding up to get out there before anyone saw anything, and once I had control of the purse, they pushed me out of the moving vehicle." she said.

"She was really banged up, she was bleeding, her legs were bleeding, she had some blood around her elbow and she had a big mark on her cheek. You could tell she had been through a lot." said Everett Qualls, her husband.

While she sustained numerous injuries, she came out with her purse.

"It was kind of a fight or flight. I'm getting my purse, you don't get something that doesn't belong to you." she said.

While many would find it shocking that Jenny went after to fight for her purse, Everett wasn't surprised at all.

"This is part of her. She is very sassy, and spunky, and you just don't now what is going to occur next or fly out of her mouth next." he said.

Everett can not believe that these criminal are targeting woman.

"It's a shame that you have to go for easy targets, and prey on woman, it's sinking pretty low. And I just hope that they can find a better way to make it through life than this. And get the help that they need, whether it be drug problems or whatever, I hope they can find the help that they need and stop this way of life." he said.

As for Jenny, she is remaining optimistic.

"I'm thankful that they picked me over an elderly person who was defenseless or a young mom who had many young children." she said.

The Qualls' say they want to thank the witnesses that saw the ordeal and came to her help. Jenny says there were two good Samaritans who immediately came to her aid, but she did not get their names.

They also want to thank the Springfield Police Department for their quick response and continued work on the case.

The suspects are being described as a younger woman, with dirty blonde hair and bad teeth, and another middle aged woman. They drove away in a pick up truck.

Springfield Police Department is still investigating this incident.