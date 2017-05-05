Addiction recovery advocate visits Clinton

CLINTON, Ill (WAND)- Jaime Smith has been taking her struggle with addiction across the state. She is currently in her 13 month of recovery from pills and heroin.

She is now in a process of being an advocate for those struggling with the disease. She receives hundreds of emails and messages a day and nearly half of those are requesting help in Dewitt county.

Smith said, "I receive over 300 messages a day and over half of them are in Dewitt county reaching out for help either family members or people in active addiction."

According to Clinton police chief Ben Lowers, he said, "obviously there is a tremendous supply of opiates available and unfortunately we have those individuals out there that succumb to the addiction so it is something that we are certainly dealing with and its tragic all across the country."

