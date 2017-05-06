Eisenhower's Thaxton emerges as shot put star

DECATUR -- Eisenhower senior Drew Thaxton made a major impact as a defensive lineman for the Panther football team, enough so that he will be suiting up for Monmouth College this fall.



But right now his top sport is shot put, in which he's currently No. 3 in the state with a mark of 57 feet, 2 inches. He's become such a force in shot put that the track and field coaches have recruited him to the weight throw team at Monmouth as well as football.



Click the video above to hear how Thaxton transformed himself into an elite shot putter with the help of his coach, Bryson Taylor.