Vietnam War veterans honored in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of people gathered at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield Saturday morning to honor the service and sacrifice of Vietnam War Veterans.

Officials say the Vietnam Veterans Vigil ceremony began at 11:15 a.m. Volunteers will remain at the cemetery's Illinois Vietnam Veterans Memorial to stand watch for 24 hours, as part of the ceremony.

The memorial honors all who served during the Vietnam War, including nearly 3,000 people who died in service or never made it home.

