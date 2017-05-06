Conservation police, volunteers cleaning up Clinton Lake

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Volunteers joined Illinois Conservation Police in cleaning up trash and debris left in and around Clinton Lake Saturday afternoon.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., volunteers worked to remove trash from the water, from the shorelines, and from the ramp areas. Officials say this year's event was held in response to good turnout numbers and the large amount of trash removed last year.

Officials also say these clean-up events have a positive effect on fish and other wildlife, as well as swimmers and boaters. Additionally, Illinois Conservation Police Captain Jim Mayes says he has instructed conservation police officers to strictly enforce littering and pollution laws at Clinton Lake.

For more information about Illinois Conservation Police, click here.